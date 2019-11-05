El estado de Nueva York implanta los 21 años como edad mínima para fumar

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El próximo 13 de noviembre entrará en vigor en Nueva York la nueva ley que aumenta a 21 años la edad para comprar tabaco y cigarrillos electrónicos, con la meta de reducir el “hábito mortal” de fumar entre los jóvenes, de acuerdo con el gobernador del estado, Andrew Cuomo.

“Estamos tomando medidas agresivas para asegurar que décadas de progreso que hemos hecho para combatir la adicción al tabaco no se deshagan con un fuerte aumento en el uso de cigarrillos electrónicos entre los neoyorquinos más jóvenes”, indicó Cuomo en un comunicado.

Recordó que datos del Departamento de Salud señalan que cerca del 40 % de los estudiantes de último año de escuela superior y el 27 % en general de los estudiantes de escuela superior vapean y que ese aumento es impulsado en gran medida por los líquidos con sabor que se agregan al cigarrillo electrónico.

En 2014 el vapeo entre los estudiantes de escuela superior era de 10,5 % pero en 2018 se registró un 160 por ciento de alza entre los usuarios del cigarrillo electrónico, cuando se colocó en 27,4 por ciento.

Cuomo recordó además en el comunicado que estas cifras contrastan con el hábito de fumar entre los jóvenes de escuela superior, tasa que se redujo de 27,1 % en el 2000 al 4,3 % en el 2016.

Sin embargo, agregó, el agresivo marketing promoviendo los cigarrillos electrónicos con sabor como la menta, chocolate, chicle o cola de cereza puede cambiar esa tendencia.

De acuerdo con el gobernador, para evitar que se vendan estos productos a menores de 21 años, la policía estatal junto con el Departamento de Salud realizarán investigaciones encubiertas a través del estado.

Desde que el gobernador firmara la ley en junio y hasta el pasado 1 de noviembre se habían realizado más de 1.700 inspecciones en establecimientos, indicó además en el comunicado.

Recordó además que los que violen esta nueva ley están sujetos a sanciones penales y civiles.

Hasta el pasado junio, 16 estados y más de 400 localidades habían adoptado leyes sobre la edad mínima para comprar tabaco a los 21 años.

