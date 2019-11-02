El coordinador de la OEA en Bolivia se retira por razones de imparcialidad

Por EFE viernes 1 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El coordinador técnico de la delegación de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) enviada a Bolivia para auditar los comicios, Arturo Espinosa, comunicó este viernes su retirada “para no comprometer su imparcialidad”.

“He decidido retirarme de la auditoría para no comprometer su imparcialidad. Debí informar a OEA sobre manifestaciones públicas previas acerca de proceso electoral en Bolivia”, escribió en Twitter, en un mensaje que fue compartido además en esta red social en el perfil del organismo internacional.

Espinosa había llegado este jueves a La Paz junto a los primeros técnicos enviados por la entidad para investigar el supuesto fraude electoral a favor del presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, que denuncia la oposición tras los comicios del pasado 20 de octubre.

La delegación del organismo internacional está prevista por parte de unos treinta expertos en total a lo largo de unos doce días, tras un acuerdo con el Gobierno de Morales, pero la oposición rechaza la auditoría al denunciar que no fue consultada sobre sus condiciones.

El edificio donde realizan su trabajo y el hotel cercano donde se alojan los técnicos registraron protestas en el exterior a lo largo de la jornada, a las que accedió a escuchar Espinosa en horas de la mañana ante un grupo de manifestantes, antes de anunciar su retirada ya en la noche.

Los manifestantes denuncian que el secretario general de la OEA, Luis Almagro, avaló la candidatura a la reelección del presidente boliviano pese a que la oposición la considera ilegal.

El órgano electoral de Bolivia procedió este viernes a la firma de los resultados de las elecciones del 20 de octubre, un formalismo previsto en el cronograma del proceso electoral, que la oposición denuncia fraudulento y no reconoce la victoria que da al presidente.

Un repentino cambio de tendencia en el recuento preliminar, que pasó de prever una segunda vuelta con el opositor Carlos Mesa a dar el triunfo en primera ronda a Morales, desencadenó el día después de las elecciones las sospechas de fraude.

Tras días de protestas desde entonces, que en algunos casos fueron violentas, con dos fallecidos, la jornada de este viernes transcurrió en Bolivia sin que trascendieran incidentes relevantes.

