El comercio internacional de China se ralentizó en 2019 al crecer un 3,4 %

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Pekín.- El comercio de China con otros países aumentó un 3,4 % en 2019 hasta los 31,54 billones de yuanes (4,57 billones de dólares, 4,12 billones de euros), lo que supone una ralentización de 6,3 puntos porcentuales con respecto al año anterior.

Los datos divulgados hoy por la Administración General de Aduanas muestran que las exportaciones crecieron un 5 % en 2019 hasta los 17,23 billones de yuanes (2,5 billones de dólares, 2,24 billones de euros), mientras que las importaciones hicieron lo propio en un 1,6 % hasta los 14,31 billones de yuanes (2,08 billones de dólares, 1,86 billones de euros).

Así pues, el superávit comercial se expandió un 25,4 %, al totalizar 2,92 billones de yuanes (423.551 millones de dólares, 380.292 millones de euros).

