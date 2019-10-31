El colombiano Carlos Vives relanza su sello discográfico Gaira Música Local

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019
Carlos Vives

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El cantante colombiano Carlos Vives relanzó este miércoles su sello discográfico Gaira Música Local, destinado a impulsar a los artistas y sonidos de su país.

Nacido inicialmente en 1993 con el álbum “Clásicos de la Provincia”, este proyecto cuenta ahora con el respaldo de Sony Music y de la compañía de distribución estadounidense The Orchard.

“Cuando todos soñaban con irse, este sello llegó para quedarse”, tuiteó hoy el artista en un mensaje en el que etiqueta a su esposa y socia, la exreina y modelo Claudia Elena Vásquez.

En el evento de presentación del sello, Vives dijo a medios locales que su objetivo será impulsar la identidad y diversidad de Colombia, así como explorar sonidos similares de otras partes del mundo para encontrar nuevos talentos y apoyar a los ya existentes.

Como muestra de ello, presentó a los primeros artistas firmados por la disquera. Se trata de Pacific Broders, Distrito Especial y Esteban Nieto.

“Ellos representan parte de nuestra identidad, van desde el Pacífico, pasando por el rock nacional hasta llegar al caribe con lo tropical y el vallenato. Cada uno lanza su primera canción”, dijo Vives a Caracol TV.

En sus inicios, Gaira Música Local había estado enfocada en la musicalización de programas televisivos, aunque también estuvo detrás de artistas y agrupaciones como La Provincia, Bloque de búsqueda, Pombo Musical o el dueto Iván y Lucía.

Vives aprovechó la oportunidad para confirmar también a la prensa que protagonizará una telenovela que contará su vida y que la grabación comenzará el próximo año.

Por lo pronto, el colombiano lanzará en 2019 el primer sencillo de su nuevo álbum, en el que, dijo, colaborará con artistas como el español Alejandro Sanz, el panameño Rubén Blades y el dominicano Juan Luis Guerra.

El cantante realizó estos anuncios después de haber sido galardonado en Miami el viernes pasado en la gala de los Premios Bravo del Consejo de las Américas (COA) junto a los máximos directivos del BID, Votorantim, SAP, Nubank, Susana Balbo Wines y Fibra Uno.

