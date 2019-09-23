El COE mantiene la alerta verde por lluvias en siete provincias

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) mantiene este lunes el nivel verde de alerta en siete provincias ante posibles inundaciones urbanas, deslizamiento de tierra y desbordamiento de ríos, arroyos y cañadas a causa de las lluvias previstas.

Según el último boletín de la Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (Onamet), las condiciones del tiempo seguirán bajo la influencia de dos vaguadas, la primera en los niveles bajos y medios sobre el canal del viento y la segunda en superficie al sureste del país, asociada a la tormenta tropical Karen.

Al interactuar ambos sistemas con los efectos orográficos del territorio dominicano se producirán aguaceros localmente moderados a fuertes, tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento en el transcurso de la tarde y primeras horas de la noche en localidades de la línea noroeste, Cibao Central, norte, noreste, cordillera Central y la zona fronteriza.

Así, el COE mantiene la alerta en las provincias de Santiago, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San Juan, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez y Valverde, mientras que se suspendió en la provincia de Barahona, según informó a través de las redes sociales.

La Onamet monitorea la evolución y desarrollo de la tormenta tropical Karen localizada a unos 270 KM al sur de St. Croix, en las Islas Vírgenes, Antillas Menores y que se desplaza hacia oeste/noroeste a unos 19 kph con vientos máximos sostenidos de 65 km/h.

También informa sobre la tormenta tropical Jerry, que se ubica a unos 534 Km, al sur/suroeste de Bermuda con vientos máximos sostenidos de 100 Km/h, y se mueve hacia el nor/noroeste a unos 11 km/h.

Además, comunica que se formó la tormenta tropical Lorenzo, que se encuentra a 410 km al sur de las islas de Cabo Verde, sus vientos máximos sostenidos han alcanzado los 65km/h, y se mueve hacia el oeste a unos 30 km/h.

En cuanto a la predicción para este martes, los procesos de precipitaciones seguirán apoyados tanto por la vaguada en niveles medios y altos, entre la parte oriental de Cuba y el canal del Viento, como la que provocará al este del país la tormenta tropical Karen al pasar cerca de Puerto Rico.

Por consiguiente, durante la tarde se producirán aguaceros, siendo entre moderados a fuertes localmente, tormentas eléctricas y aisladas ráfagas de viento en la tarde hacia las regiones noroeste, suroeste, nordeste, cordillera Central y parte norte de la zona fronteriza.

El COE pide a la ciudadanía que le de seguimiento al desarrollo y evolución de la tormenta tropical Karen a través de los boletines meteorológicos.

