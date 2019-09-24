El chavismo se reincorpora a Parlamento venezolano tras más de 2 años ausente

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- Los diputados del chavismo se reincorporaron este martes al Parlamento venezolano, controlado por la oposición y luego de estar ausentes de la Cámara desde 2017, tal y como anunciaron la semana pasada tras instalar una mesa de diálogo con sectores minoritarios de la oposición.

Al grito de ¡Chávez vive, la patria sigue! y liderados por Francisco Torrealba, quien también es miembro de la chavista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), los diputados se instalaron en su curules.

El regreso del chavismo al Parlamento fue uno de los acuerdos de la llamada mesa de diálogo nacional que firmó la semana pasada Nicolás Maduro con un sector de partidos minoritarios de oposición, unos “acuerdos parciales” que además incluyen la libertad para los llamados “presos políticos”.

Torrealba, quien ahora coordinará junto a Pedro Carreño, Tania Díaz, William Gil y José Sanguino, indicó que trabajarán por la reinstitucionalización del Parlamento y por ayudar a la institución a salir del desacato.

“Es una gran oportunidad para el diálogo nacional”, dijo en una rueda de prensa antes del inicio de la sesión.

No precisó cuántos diputados se incorporaron, pero aseguró que estaba “la amplísima mayoría, no menos de un 98 % está aquí”.

El quórum se hizo con 100 diputados de la fracción de la opositora Unidad Democrática y 38 de la fracción del PSUV y sus aliados.

Casi todos los diputados que coordinarán la bancada del chavismo son miembros de la ANC, y según dijo Torrealba eso no influye para que sigan trabajando en el Parlamento.

A la sesión del Parlamento, no se reincorporaron ni el dirigente Diosdado Cabello, quien ahora es presidente de la ANC, ni la esposa del gobernante Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores.

Este lunes, Maduro reconoció que la decisión del retorno al Parlamento fue consultada tanto en lo interno del PSUV como a sus aliados del llamado Gran Polo Patriótico, que reúne a los partidos afines al chavismo, quienes acordaron “dar ese paso” de incorporarse a la Cámara, que consideran en “desacato”.

Hace una semana comenzó el período de sesiones ordinarias de la Asamblea Nacional, cuerpo que es liderado por Juan Guaidó, a quien desde enero de 2019 más de 50 países reconocen como presidente encargado al considerar que las últimas elecciones presidenciales no contaron con todas las garantías democráticas.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar