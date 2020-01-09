El cadáver de un hombre pasa inadvertido dos días en una mesa navideña

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MOSCÚ.- Un hombre murió durante una celebración navideña en Bielorrusia tras recibir un golpe en la cabeza del anfitrión de la fiesta y su fallecimiento pasó inadvertido durante al menos dos días, informó hoy la prensa.

El insólito hecho tuvo lugar en una casa situada en la localidad bielorrusa de Cheressy, en el norte del país.

La investigación del caso comenzó después de que la Policía recibiera este miércoles una denuncia sobre desaparición de un hombre de 50 años presentada por su esposa, señala la agencia Belta.

Según la mujer, el hombre llevaba varios días sin aparecer por casa.

En sus investigaciones los agentes establecieron que el último lugar donde fue visto el desaparecido fue la casa de un vecino de la misma localidad, artesano de oficio, que recientemente había regresado su pueblo de un viaje a Rusia.

Fue allí donde los policías hallaron el cadáver del hombre sentado a una mesa festiva, donde la celebración del Año Nuevo comenzó el pasado 30 de diciembre, escribe la agencia RIA Novosti, que indica que el fallecimiento, según informaciones preliminares, ocurrió en la noche del 6 de enero.

“El dueño de la casa confesó que durante una pelea le dio un golpe en la cabeza con un tronco, pero como la víctima llevaba una capucha, no se percató enseguida de la gravedad de lo ocurrido y continuó la juerga solo”, señaló la Policía bielorrusa en un comunicado.

Durante el interrogatorio, el anfitrión señaló no obstante que pasado un tiempo después de la pelea “comenzó a sospechar que el invitado no se encontraba del todo bien”.

El agresor ha sido detenido y acusado de causar graves lesiones corporales con resultado de muerte.

