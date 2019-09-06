El BM destina 395 millones de dólares a programas sociales en Argentina

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El Banco Mundial concedió 245 millones de dólares adicionales a Argentina para mejorar las condiciones ambientales y sanitarias en la cuenca del Río de la Plata y otros 150 millones para un programa social en la provincia de Buenos Aires, informó este jueves el Ministerio de Hacienda argentino.

El importe que el organismo internacional aprobó para la zona rioplatense servirá para “mejorar la calidad ambiental y las condiciones sanitarias” en los márgenes del río.

Además, según detalló el ministerio argentino en un comunicado, proporcionará una solución “a largo plazo y efectiva” para la disposición segura de las aguas residuales de la ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Con este importe, se podrá continuar con las obras que ya se están llevando a cabo en la zona y que consisten en expandir la capacidad de transporte y tratamiento, ayudar a reducir las descargas industriales al río y promover una mejora en la planificación de las inversiones en desagües urbanos, entre otras acciones.

Según fuentes ministeriales, los trabajos realizados beneficiarán directamente a 2,4 millones de habitantes en los 14 municipios que intervienen en la cuenca, y a 1,2 millones de personas que viven a lo largo de la costa del Río de la Plata.

Asimismo, también apuntaron a 10 millones de “beneficiarios indirectos”, que lograrán tener una descarga cloacal “correcta y segura”.

Por otra parte, el Banco Mundial destinará 150 millones de dólares al programa de apoyo a la transición de la Tarifa Social Eléctrica (TSE) en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Este importe se utilizará para prolongar los subsidios a la tarifa eléctrica para la población en mayor situación de vulnerabilidad.

Asimismo, prevén mejorar la administración y la efectividad de la TSE, una iniciativa de la que se benefician 1,43 millones de bonaerenses e indirectamente, 135 municipios de la provincia, según el Ministerio de Hacienda.

