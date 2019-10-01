El BID celebrará su foro empresarial de la región en República Dominicana

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) anunció este martes que celebrará su próximo Foro Interamericano de la Microempresa (Foromic) entre el 30 de octubre y el 1 de noviembre en Punta Cana (República Dominicana), bajo el lema “Reinventando la inclusión”.

Según el organismo con sede en Washington, el “Foromic 2019” se enfocará en cómo reinventar la inclusión “con soluciones creativas, basadas en soluciones digitales y nuevos modelos de negocio, que tienen el potencial de mejorar vidas para todos”.

“Este evento es la principal plataforma de conexiones entre innovadores, actores globales y locales que buscan solucionar los problemas de inclusión en América Latina y el Caribe”, señaló la institución en un comunicado.

El foro de este año, que contará con la participación del presidente del BID, Luis Alberto Moreno, girará alrededor de tres cuestiones: nuevas finanzas, negocios en transformación y mejores vidas.

En lo referente a las nuevas finanzas, los expertos discutirán sobre la regulación existente que afecta la innovación financiera, el papel de las compañías tecnofinancieras (“fintech”), los desafíos de la identidad digital y los cambios en los formatos de pago.

Los paneles sobre negocios estarán dirigidos a cuestiones relacionadas con la economía creativa, la financiación para innovadores, el desarrollo de las empresas tecnológicas dentro del sector agrícola y las oportunidades de negocio en la “economía azul”, aquella referente a la economía de los mares y océanos.

En el apartado de “mejores vidas”, Foromic abordará los nuevos enfoques sobre las habilidades que se necesitan para prosperar en un entorno influenciado por la cuarta revolución industrial, las llamadas habilidades del siglo XXI, y se acercará a la transformación de las vidas urbanas mediante innovaciones en servicios como movilidad, agua, saneamiento, vivienda y energía.

“Este año en Foromic los temas transversales serán el turismo sostenible y la resiliencia, la transformación digital y los aspectos de género, poniendo especial atención a la relevancia de dichos temas en la República Dominicana, y el entorno de países pequeños e insulares”, agregó el organismo.

El foro, organizado por el BID y liderado por el laboratorio de innovación del organismo multilateral, reunirá durante dos días a instituciones financieras, empresas, creativos e innovadores de toda la región que analizarán cómo la innovación, impulsada por tecnologías emergentes y por modelos de negocios disruptivos, está transformando la inclusión en los servicios financieros, el emprendimiento y el futuro del trabajo.

