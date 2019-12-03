El Banco Popular anuncia ofrecerá tasas mejores para la compra de carros eléctricos

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 3 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Banco Popular anunció hoy que ofrecerá tasas más bajas de financiación para la compra de vehículos eléctricos e híbridos en la Autoferia Popular, que se realiza este fin de semana, como una forma de incentivar el uso de esos automóviles.

Las tasas para la financiación de vehículos eléctricos e híbridos será del 6.9 % a dos años, mientras que las tasas para vehículos a gasolina y diésel varían de 6.5 % a seis meses hasta el 9.5 % a cinco años.

“Hay que contagiar a los 10 millones de habitantes de sostenibilidad”, dijo el vicepresidente ejecutivo senior de Negocios del Banco Popular, René Grullón, en una rueda de prensa.

El banco espera superar el número de operaciones de la feria del año pasado, que fue de 7,424 vehículos, con un promedio de financiamiento de 1,4 millones de pesos por cliente.

Los directivos del banco consideraron que las perspectivas para la Autoferia son prometedoras, dados los números de las ventas de la preferia, con 1,576 financiamentos aprobados y 434 vehículos entregados, cifras que superan en cerca del 30 % a las del año pasado.

Entre otras condiciones, el banco financiará hasta el 90 % del precio del vehículo en un plazo máximo de 7 años, que es precisamente el plazo que escogió un 46 % de los clientes de la feria en 2018.

Asimismo, se ofrecerán cinco meses de gracia en modelos seleccionados y se darán descuentos del 50 % en los seguros para los vehículos eléctricos.

La Autoferia Popular, que alcanza su 24 edición, se celebra entre los próximos viernes y domingo y contará con la participación de 42 concesionarias y distribuidoras, que lanzarán 34 modelos nuevos al mercado.

Entre esas empresas, unas ocho o nueve concesionarias van a exponer modelos de carros eléctricos, según aseguró el vicepresidente ejecutivo de Negocios Personales y Sucursales, Francisco Ramírez.

