El 65.06 % de las recaudaciones aduaneras en 2019 corresponde a ITBIS, según informe

Por EFE lunes 6 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- De los 144,220.12 millones de pesos recaudados por la Dirección General de Aduanas (DGA) en 2019, un 65.06 % corresponde a Impuestos sobre Transferencias de Bienes Industrializados y Servicios (ITBIS), publicó este lunes la entidad.

Según los resultados recaudatorios preliminares correspondientes al año recién concluido, el resto de los ingresos pertenecen al gravamen, en un 22.77 %; a los impuestos selectivos, en un 9.39 %; y el resto, 2.79 %, a otros conceptos contemplados en la administración fiscal.

En sus estadísticas, la DGA indica que hasta noviembre del año pasado las importaciones que mayores niveles de recaudación registraron fueron las de vehículos, de máquinas y aparatos mecánicos y eléctricos, las bebidas alcohólicas, así como los plásticos y sus manufacturas.

Entre los artículos importados más cotizados figuran el tabaco y sus subproductos, las manufacturas de fundición, hierro y acero; el mobiliario quirúrgico, el papel y el cartón.

Indica el documento de la DGA que para el 2019, las recaudaciones aduaneras aumentaron en un 5.2 % (7,092.52 millones) respecto al 2018 a pesar ¨del contexto de tensión y decrecimiento en el comercio mundial el año pasado¨ y las 103 medidas restrictivas que aplicaron los países miembros, incluyendo a la República Dominicana.

Las citadas regulaciones fueron impuestas entre octubre de 2018 y el mismo mes de 2019, tratándose de la mayor cifra registrada desde el 2012, afectando al 7.5% de las importaciones mundiales, apunta la DGA.

Los puertos marítimos Multimodal Caucedo y Haina concentraron el 74.78 % de las recaudaciones registradas por la DGA entre enero y noviembre del pasado año y el puerto de Santo Domingo recaudó el 9.96 %.

En tanto que los aeropuertos recaudaron un 8.29 % de los impuestos aduaneros, siendo el de mayor contribución, el Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas (AILA) con un 6.97 % de los mismos.

Apunta la institución, que excluyendo los hidrocarburos, las importaciones locales sujetas al pago de impuestos, entre enero y noviembre de 2019 crecieron apenas un 1 %, cuando en el mismo periodo de 2018 el incremento fue de 14.35 %.

Según la DGA, el año pasado las recaudaciones aduaneras ¨respondieron mucho más rápido¨ que en el 2018 al crecimiento de las importaciones nacionales no petroleras, puesto que en ese año, por cada 1 % que aumentaba el valor FOB de las importaciones gravadas las recaudaciones incrementaban un 1.73 %,lo que en 2019 esta razón pasó a 5.45 %.

