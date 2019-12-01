El 20 % de los dominicanos infectados por el VIH lo desconoce

Por EFE domingo 1 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- En República Dominicana dos de cada diez personas que tienen el virus de inmunodeficiencia adquirida (VIH) desconocen que son portadores del virus del sida, advirtió este domingo el Consejo Nacional para el VIH y el Sida (Conavihsida).

“En República Dominicana dos de cada diez personas que tienen VIH no lo saben y eso constituye un reto para las estrategias de prevención”, dijo el director ejecutivo de Conavihsida, Víctor Terrero, durante la conmemoración del Día Mundial de Sida.

Se estima que en República Dominicana hay 69,700 personas con VIH, de las cuales 59,291 están registradas en el Programa Nacional de Atención Integral, según datos de Conavihsida.

El doctor Terrero dijo a periodistas que el mayor número de casos nuevos es de haitianos, que por el hecho de ser inmigrantes irregulares “no van al hospital”.

La epidemia del VIH se ha estabilizado en la República Dominicana en una prevalencia de 0.8 por ciento de la población, debido a los esfuerzos integrados del Gobierno, la sociedad civil y las agencias de cooperación, según resaltó el responsable de Conavihsida.

Sin embargo, Terrero advirtió de que es necesario mantener en alto las estrategias de prevención y atención, por lo que conminó a la población a hacerse la prueba del VIH.

