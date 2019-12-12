EEUU sopesa acción contra Facebook por la interacción de sus aplicaciones

Por EFE jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NUEVA YORK.- Las autoridades estadounidenses están sopesando actuar contra Facebook por la forma en que sus distintas aplicaciones interactúan, al considerar que la red social puede estar violando normas antimonopolio, informó este jueves The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Según el diario, que cita a fuentes anónimas conocedoras del caso, la Comisión Federal de Comercio (FTC, en sus siglas en inglés) está estudiando el envío de un requerimiento a la empresa para que abandone esas prácticas, que podrían estar perjudicando a sus rivales.

Además de su popular red social, Facebook es propietario de populares aplicaciones como WhatsApp, Instagram y Messenger y recientemente ha anunciado planes para facilitar los mensajes entre las distintas plataformas.

Según el WSJ, la compañía teme desde hace meses que el Gobierno tome medidas en su contra en relación con la “interoperabilidad” de esas aplicaciones, que para algunos expertos es una forma de esconder prácticas anticompetitivas.

El periódico apunta que también existe la posibilidad de una acción antimonopolio contra la empresa que dirige Mark Zuckerberg y señala que, en cualquiera de los casos, el movimiento podría llegar tan pronto como el mes próximo.

Las autoridades estadounidenses llevan tiempo examinando las prácticas de varios gigantes de internet, incluidos Google y Amazon, por considerar que podrían estar violando reglas antimonopolio.

En el caso de Facebook, uno de los aspectos que se analizan es si la agresiva estrategia de adquisiciones de la empresa ha buscado acabar con la competencia.

Las acciones de la compañía caían con claridad en Wall Street tras la publicación de la noticia del WSJ y, a una hora del cierre del mercado, se dejaban alrededor de un 3,30 %.

Anuncios