EEUU reducirá a 18.000 cifra de refugiados que admitirá en próximos 12 meses

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Estados Unidos anunció este jueves que reducirá a 18.000 el número de admisiones de refugiados para el año fiscal 2020 (que va de octubre de 2019 a septiembre 2020), la cifra más baja desde 1980 y alegó que su intención es tomar decisiones “basadas en la realidad”.

Se trata de un número considerablemente inferior al “techo de refugiados” impuesto por las autoridades estadounidenses para el año fiscal 2019, que establecía la admisión de 30.000 personas.

En suma, estas cantidades son muchísimo más bajas que las que hubo durante la Administración del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017), quien abrió la puerta a unos 85.000 refugiados en el año fiscal 2016, y a unos 110.000, en 2017.

