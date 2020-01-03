EEUU prohíbe entrada a ministro de Fuerzas Armadas de Cuba por apoyo a Maduro

Por EFE jueves 2 de enero, 2020
Leopoldo Cintra Frías, ministro de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Cuba

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Departamento de Estado incluyó este jueves al ministro de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Cuba, Leopoldo Cintra Frías, y dos hijos suyos en su lista de personas que tienen prohibida la entrada a EE.UU. por presuntas “violaciones graves de los derechos humanos” en apoyo al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela.

En un comunicado, el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, indicó que esta medida se adopta en caso de disponer de “información creíble” de que funcionarios de Gobiernos extranjeros han estado involucrados en corrupción significativa o una violación grave de los derechos humanos.

Cintra Frías fue incluido en el listado “debido a su implicación, por responsabilidad de mando, en violaciones graves de los derechos humanos”, detalló la nota.

La medida también afecta a Deborah Cintra González y Leopoldo Cintra González, hijos del funcionario.

“Como ministro de la Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Cuba, Cintra Frías es responsable de las acciones de Cuba para apoyar el antiguo régimen de Maduro en Venezuela”, según el comunicado.

El Departamento de Estado puntualizó que Minfar ha estado involucrado, junto a militares y funcionarios de inteligencia de Maduro, en “violaciones graves de los derechos humanos y abusos en Venezuela, incluyendo tortura o el sometimiento de venezolanos a tratos o castigos crueles, inhumanos o degradantes por sus posturas contra Maduro”.

El comunicado apuntó que el objetivo de Minfar y el Gobierno de Cuba es “desmantelar la democracia de Venezuela”.

En ese sentido, Washington animó a otros Gobiernos y a organizaciones internacionales a que continúen promoviendo que La Habana rinda cuentas por su “participación en violaciones o abusos de los derechos humanos y de las libertades fundamentales en Cuba, en Venezuela y más allá”.

El Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump se convirtió en el primero en reconocer en enero del año pasado al líder opositor Juan Guaidó, titular de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), como presidente interino de Venezuela, y quien desde entonces ha recibido el respaldo de más de 50 países.

