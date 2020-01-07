EE.UU. respalda a Almagro para reelección al frente de la OEA

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo, respaldó este martes formalmente a Luis Almagro, actual secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), para su reelección como el “líder” necesario al frente del organismo hemisférico.

“Almagro es el líder que necesitamos en la OEA para continuar encarando de manera proactiva los desafíos que afronta la región. Promoviendo la democracia, apoyando los derechos humanos, avanzando la seguridad e impulsando la prosperidad económica”, indicó Pompeo en una rueda de prensa.

Pompeo destacó el papel de la OEA como “pieza fundamental” y “verdadero ejemplo de multilateralismo efectivo” en el continente americano.

Además de Almagro, excanciller uruguayo y que ostenta el cargo desde 2015, aspiran también a dirigir el organismo el embajador de Perú en EE.UU., Hugo de Zela; y la excanciller ecuatoriana y expresidenta de la Asamblea General de la ONU María Fernanda Espinosa.

El futuro secretario general tendrá que hacer frente a un mandato marcado por una América agitada por protestas y con Venezuela como tema que divide la agenda común.

Almagro ha sido muy duro con el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro y se ha sumado a los apoyos internacionales al líder opositor Juan Guaidó, algo que le ha granjeado críticas en el seno de la OEA.

La designación del nuevo secretario general está prevista para el 20 de marzo en una Asamblea General, el foro político más importante de la organización y en el que participan los 34 países que son miembros activos de la OEA (Cuba es integrante pero no participa desde 1962).

El ganador deberá conquistar al menos 18 votos.

En esta ocasión, el proceso no seguirá la tradición: por primera vez dos de los candidatos -Almagro (uruguayo) y Espinosa (ecuatoriana)- no son postulados por sus países de origen.

El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, ha respaldado la continuidad del diplomático uruguayo, que, sin embargo, no cuenta con el visto bueno de su país; mientras que la candidatura de Espinosa ha sido presentada por los países caribeños Antigua y Barbuda y San Vicente y las Granadinas.

Por su lado, la Cancillería ecuatoriana reiteró su respaldo al actual secretario general de la OEA y aclaró que la candidatura de Espinosa “se gestiona de manera individual”.

