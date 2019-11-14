EE.UU. opina que proclamación de Áñez cumple con la Constitución de Bolivia

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Jeanine Áñez, presidenta interina de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Gobierno de Estados Unidos opinó este miércoles que la proclamación de Jeanine Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia cumple con la Constitución y le instó a “restablecer el orden” en la nación suramericana.

“Aplaudimos a la presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, por asumir este papel crucial en un momento de gran responsabilidad”, dijo a Efe un portavoz del Departamento de Estado para Latinoamérica.

“Creemos -añadió- que su actuación cumple con la Constitución de Bolivia y que es importante restablecer el orden y mantener el legítimo liderazgo civil”.

Washington, aseguró este funcionario, trabajará con sus aliados internacionales “para asegurar que la democracia y el orden constitucional perduran en Bolivia”.

Este nuevo pronunciamiento llega después de que el Gobierno de Donald Trump reconociera este miércoles a Áñez como mandataria poco después de que la senadora opositora se proclamase presidenta en substitución de Evo Morales, que renunció el domingo forzado por los militares.

En su declaración anterior, Washington había mostrado su deseo de “trabajar con ella (Áñez) y otras autoridades civiles del país mientras organizan elecciones libres y justas lo antes posible de acuerdo con la Constitución”.

Washington apoyó desde el primer momento la salida del poder de Morales y ha liderado en la Organización de Estados Americanos una coalición de 15 países que aboga por pasar página en la crisis boliviana frente a los que denuncian un golpe de Estado.

Trump, por su parte, ha dicho que, con la caída de Morales, el continente americano “está un paso más cerca” de ser “plenamente democrático, próspero y libre”.

“Estos acontecimientos lanzan una fuerte señal a los regímenes ilegítimos en Venezuela y Nicaragua de que la democracia y la voluntad del pueblo siempre prevalecerán”, advirtió el mandatario estadounidense.

Desde su asilo en México, Morales denunció que “el golpe de Estado que provoca muertes de mis hermanos bolivianos es una conspiración política y económica que viene desde EE.UU.”

“Condenamos la decisión de Trump de reconocer al Gobierno de facto y autoproclamado por la derecha con la complicidad de la Policía y las Fuerzas Armadas”, dijo el líder indígena en su cuenta de Twitter.

Por su parte, el presidente electo de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, consideró que con su posicionamiento al respecto, Estados Unidos “retrocedió décadas, volvió a las peores épocas de los años 70 con las intervenciones militares (…) contra Gobiernos populares, Gobiernos elegidos democráticamente”.

