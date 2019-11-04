EE.UU. inicia el proceso formal para retirarse del Acuerdo de París

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019
Mike Pompeo, secretario de Estados de EE.UU.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Gobierno de Estados Unidos empezó este lunes el proceso formal para retirarse del Acuerdo de París, el mayor pacto vinculante frente a la crisis climática y que establece un plan de acción mundial para limitar el calentamiento global.

“Hoy, Estados Unidos comenzó el proceso para retirarse del Acuerdo de París. Según los términos del acuerdo, Estados Unidos presentó una notificación formal de su retiro a las Naciones Unidas. El retiro entrará en efecto un año después de la entrega de la notificación”, señaló el secretario de Estados de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo en un comunicado.

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció el pasado 1 de junio de 2017 que Washington se retiraría de la resolución contra el cambio climático, aunque la petición no pudo formalizarse hasta hoy por cuestiones contractuales del propio acuerdo, adoptado en 2015.

El punto 28 del Acuerdo de París indica que cualquier país que haya ratificado el acuerdo, como es el caso de EE.UU., solamente podía solicitar su salida tres años después de su entrada en vigor, es decir, hoy.

Una vez presentada formalmente la petición, tiene que pasar otro año para que la salida del acuerdo sea efectiva, por lo que Estados Unidos se desvinculará del pacto el 4 de noviembre de 2020.

“El presidente Trump tomó la decisión de retirarse del Acuerdo de París debido a la carga económica injusta impuesta a los trabajadores, las empresas y los contribuyentes estadounidenses por las promesas de Estados Unidos hechas en virtud del acuerdo”, defendió Pompeo.

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense aseguró que desde el anuncio del abandono del pacto, Estados Unidos “ha reducido todos los tipos de emisiones, incluso a medida que crece la economía y el Gobierno garantiza el acceso de los ciudadanos a energía asequible”.

Una vez completado el proceso de retirada, EE.UU. se unirá a Nicaragua y Siria, los únicos dos países no firmantes de los compromisos adoptados en París por casi 200 naciones.

John Kerry, que era el secretario de EE.UU. cuando se pactó el Acuerdo de París en 2015, señaló hoy en un artículo de opinión en el diario The Washington Post que la retirada formal del pacto significa “un día negro para Estados Unidos”.

“El presidente Trump dio el paso que prometió en 2017 para retirar oficialmente a Estados Unidos del Acuerdo de París sobre el cambio climático, que todos los demás países de la Tierra han firmado. Esto no es Estados Unidos primero; una vez más, es Estados Unidos aislados”, escribió Kerry junto al entonces secretario de Defensa del país, Chuck Hagel.

El anuncio del abandono del Acuerdo de París, que fue ratificado por la Administración del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017), provocó duras críticas por parte de líderes mundiales y organizaciones climáticas, que consideraron que Washington perdería su posición de liderazgo en la lucha por el cambio climático.

