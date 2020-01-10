EE.UU. impone nuevas sanciones contra altos cargos e industrias de Irán

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Estados Unidos anunció este viernes nuevas sanciones económicas contra ocho altos cargos iraníes, entre ellos el secretario del Consejo Supremo de Seguridad Nacional, Ali Shamkhani; así como a los “mayores productores” de acero, hierro y cobre del país, en respuesta al ataque con misiles balísticos contra dos bases con tropas estadounidenses en Irak.

“Estas sanciones continuarán hasta que el régimen detenga la financiación del terrorismo global y se compromete a no contar nunca con armas nucleares”, dijo Steven Mnuchin, secretario del Tesoro, en una comparecencia desde la Casa Blanca junto al secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo.

Mnuchin justificó la nueva ronda de sanciones por “la implicación de estos altos cargos en los ataques con misiles balísticos” en Irak y subrayó que incluyen además a los “mayores productores de metales” de Irán así “como nuevos sectores como el de la construcción, manufacturas y minería”.

Como consecuencia, dijo Mnuchin, se impedirá el acceso a decenas de millones de dólares para el respaldo a las actividades terroristas en la región.

Además de Shamkhani, serán también sancionados Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, jefe de gabinete adjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas de Irán; y Gholamreza Soleimani, director de la milicia paramilitar Basij del Cuerpo de la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica.

“Queremos que Irán se comporte como una nación normal”, apuntó Pompeo.

La imposición de estas sanciones ya había sido adelantada por el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, después de que el pasado miércoles Irán atacase con misiles balísticos dos bases que albergan tropas estadounidenses en Irak.

El mandatario se mostró más conciliador de lo habitual con la República Islámica, después de la escalada de las tensiones en los últimos días que había hecho temer un conflicto abierto entre Washington y Teherán tras el asesinato del general iraní Qasem Soleimaní en un ataque militar estadounidense el 3 de enero cerca del aeropuerto de Bagdad.

Trump describió a Soleimaní como el responsable de algunas de “las mayores atrocidades” en Oriente Medio y lo acusó de “alimentar sangrientas guerras civiles” en la región, así como de “horrendos” ataques a tropas estadounidenses en Irak.

