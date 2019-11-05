EE.UU. evalúa cambios en permisos de trabajo para solicitantes de asilo

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Gobierno del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, evalúa nuevas restricciones para los solicitantes de asilo relacionadas con los permisos de trabajo, revelaron este lunes medios locales que citaron versiones de funcionarios.

La decisión buscaría que quienes hayan solicitado asilo solo puedan aplicar para esta autorización después de haber permanecido al menos un año en el país, dijeron a la cadena NBC funcionarios del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, en inglés).

La medida, que aún no es definitiva, buscaría frenar las solicitudes presentadas por familias mexicanas, grupo que -señaló la versión- ha crecido en los últimos meses mientras ha descendido el número de peticiones de parte de ciudadanos centroamericanos.

NBC recordó que quienes aspiran a un asilo pueden solicitar un permiso de trabajo 150 días después de haber presentado su solicitud para ser cobijados por este derecho.

Los permisos de trabajo se otorgan mientras un juez de inmigración se pronuncia sobre la petición.

El informe apuntó que debido al trabajo atrasado en las cortes de inmigración, un asilo puede tomarse alrededor de dos años para ser adjudicado.

El asilo ha sido sometido a un estricto escrutinio por parte del Gobierno de Trump, quien se ha quejado de los vacíos legales y ha exigido a los congresistas, en especial a los demócratas, que introduzcan “cambios simples” para evitar supuestos fraudes en este proceso.

Como parte de su estrategia de reducir el flujo de migrantes que ingresan a Estados Unidos por la frontera con México, la mayoría de los cuales buscan asilo, la actual Administración ha exigido que estas personas presenten esta petición en alguno de los países que atraviesen antes de llegar a territorio estadounidense.

Además, la Casa Blanca ha rubricado acuerdos con El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras -países que conforman el Triángulo Norte de Centroamérica-, con el objetivo de limitar la migración.

Otra de los cambios anunciados por Trump han sido los Protocolos de Protección de Migrantes (PPM), la política más conocida como “Permanezcan en México”, por medio de la cual Washington devuelve al país vecino a aquellos indocumentados que llegan a la frontera y solicitan asilo para que esperen allí por una respuesta a su caso.

