EE.UU. destina 4 millones de dólares a lucha de consumo de drogas en Colombia

Por EFE miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Estados Unidos anunció este miércoles que invertirá en Colombia cuatro millones de dólares en programas de prevención de consumo de drogas ilícitas, informaron fuentes oficiales.

“Tenemos programada en Colombia una inversión de 4 millones de dólares en nuevos programas de reducción de demanda en alianza con los ministerio de Salud y de Justicia”, dijo el jefe de la Oficina de Asuntos Antinarcóticos y Aplicación de la Ley, Brian Harries.

El funcionario, que participa en el “Foro sobre Prevención del Consumo de Sustancias Psicoactivas y Riesgos Asociados: Oportunidades y retos” que finalizó este miércoles en Medellín, recordó que Colombia debe trabajar para prevenir el consumo.

Por su parte, el alto comisionado para la Paz, Miguel Ceballos, aseguró que este anuncio de Estados Unidos “hace parte del esfuerzo del Gobierno nacional por implementar la política pública contra las drogas, y en específico (el plan gubernamental) ‘Ruta futuro'”.

Con esa iniciativa se “busca reducir el consumo de drogas en Colombia”, según explicó en su momento el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, quien ha reconocido que en el país viene creciendo de manera peligrosa el consumo de estupefacientes desde edades muy tempranas.

“No solo es luchar contra la producción de sustancias ilícitas sino contra el consumo que hoy tiene Colombia. Acá hay un llamado ético y este apoyo es una gran noticia”, añadió Ceballos.

La inversión pretende impactar directamente los problemas del consumo y la demanda de drogas en el país, a través de programas de resocialización de consumidores.

La tendencia de crecimiento de los cultivos de coca en Colombia se frenó en 2018 pero la cifra de hectáreas sembradas sigue en máximos históricos pese a que pasó de 171.000 en 2017 a 169.000 el año pasado, según un informe de la Oficina de la ONU contra la Droga y el Delito (UNODC) divulgado en agosto pasado.

Esos índices han generado fricciones entre EEUU y Colombia, socio estratégico en la región, que ha llevado al presidente Donald Trump a reprochar en varias ocasiones la situación e incluso a criticar a Duque por su política antidrogas.

