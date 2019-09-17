EE.UU. cree que el ataque a refinerías saudíes se lanzó desde Irán, según WSJ

El diario cita fuentes conocedoras del asunto, que sostienen que EE.UU. ha compartido con Arabia Saudí unas imágenes y una valoración según las cuales Irán lanzó más de 20 drones y al menos una decena de misiles balísticos hacia las refinerías este sábado.

El ataque contra dos refinerías de la petrolera estatal saudí Aramco, clave para el abastecimiento mundial de crudo, causó una reducción de cerca del 50 % de su producción y este lunes los mercados internacionales han visto dispararse los precios.

La acción fue reivindicada por los rebeldes hutíes del Yemen, apoyados por Teherán, pero la coalición de Estados liderados por Arabia Saudí contra ellos rechazó esa idea y, en su primera valoración, este lunes, dijo que las armas utilizadas eran iraníes.

No obstante, el Gobierno saudí indicó que Washington no ha proveído suficientes pruebas para concluir que Irán fue el punto de procedencia de los ataques y tampoco lo ha culpado, lo que sugiere que la información estadounidense no es definitiva.

Funcionarios estadounidenses dijeron al diario que planean compartir más información con Riad en los próximos días.

El sábado, el secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo, responsabilizó directamente a Irán y aseguró que no había “pruebas” que apuntaran a que los ataques procedían del Yemen, y el domingo el presidente Donald Trump aseguró que estaba “cargado y listo” para responder.

Por su parte, el Ministerio de Exteriores iraní rechazó de nuevo las acusaciones de Washington sobre su presunta implicación y descartó un posible encuentro entre los presidentes de ambos países.