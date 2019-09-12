Duque le responde a la ONU que su único diálogo con Venezuela es con Guaidó

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Iván Duque, presidente de Colombia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, afirmó este miércoles que su Gobierno solo dialoga con el del jefe del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como mandatario interino por más de 50 países, en respuesta a la ONU, que pidió un diálogo para tratar de rebajar la tensión entre ambos países.

“Nosotros somos defensores de la democracia y de los valores democráticos y nosotros hemos reconocidos al presidente Juan Guaidó como el presidente legítimo de Venezuela (…). Sobre esa base tenemos un excelente dialogo con el presidente Guaidó”, afirmó Duque a periodistas.

El mandatario señaló que su país “nunca ha agredido a Venezuela” y tampoco está “en una carrera belicista”, y que por el contrario ha denunciado “la dictadura” de Nicolás Maduro, al igual que lo han hecho otros países.

Duque respondió así al secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, que pidió hoy a Venezuela y Colombia un diálogo para tratar de rebajar la tensión sobre todo después del inicio de maniobras militares venezolanas en la región fronteriza.

“Hemos visto las informaciones de ejercicios militares. Esperamos que a través del diálogo los dos países puedan encontrar una forma de rebajar las tensiones existentes”, dijo Guterres a través de su portavoz, Stéphane Dujarric.

Maduro declaró la semana pasada “alerta naranja” en los 2.219 kilómetros de frontera que Venezuela comparte con Colombia y ordenó realizar maniobras castrenses y desplegar misiles en esa franja desde ayer y hasta el próximo 28 de septiembre.

En ese sentido, Duque afirmó que cuando se establece un dialogo es para acercarse a la posición del otro, por lo que señaló que Colombia es “un país que defiende la democracia, defiende los valores de la Carta Democrática Interamericana, y Nicolás Maduro es el enemigo de la democracia”.

El jefe de Estado destacó también que el canciller colombiano, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, haya denunciado ante el Consejo Permanente de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que el Gobierno venezolano tiene vínculos con grupos armados ilegales.

“Colombia no va a dejar de denunciar lo que está ocurriendo con esa dictadura y es que esa dictadura esta auspiciando a grupos terroristas en su territorio para atentar contra Colombia como es el caso del ELN”, acotó.

Por lo anterior, el mandatario instó a la ONU a que “sobre la evidencia existente” haga respetar la carta de ese organismo y la resolución 1373, que fue aprobada por el Consejo de Seguridad el 12 de noviembre de 2001 y en la que se declaró que los actos de terrorismo internacional constituyen una de las amenazas más graves para la paz y seguridad del mundo.

Duque se refirió además a la decisión de doce países del continente de dar un primer paso en la activación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) al considerar que la “crisis” en Venezuela representa “una clara amenaza a la paz y la seguridad” en la región.

“Creo que esa reflexión que se está haciendo ahora de carácter regional es para que todos los países evaluemos esos riesgos y por supuesto se tomen medidas de carácter diplomático, de carácter político y sobre todo de carácter sancionatorio”, apostilló.

