Duque convoca a una reunión a promotores de protesta contra sus políticas

Por EFE lunes 25 de noviembre, 2019
Iván Duque, presidente de Colombia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, convocó para una reunión este martes a las centrales obreras que organizaron las protestas contra su política económica y social que este lunes entraron en su quinto día.

“Mañana se reunirá el presidente con los representantes del paro nacional en una primera reunión. Después llegarán otros sectores a reunirse también para expresar cualquier otra inquietud que tienen sobre el cambio que ellos quieren que Colombia haga”, afirmó a periodistas la ministra de Trabajo, Alicia Arango.

Anuncios