Dos sismos registrados al sur de Puerto Rico no provocan daños

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Dos sismos de magnitud 4,4 y 2,8 registrados este jueves con epicentro a menos de 10 kilómetros de la costa sur de Puerto Rico no provocaron daños destacados ni aviso de tsunami, según informaron las autoridades de la isla caribeña.

La Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico detalló a través de su dirección en internet de que el primero de los sismos, de magnitud 4,4, se registró a las 20.30 hora local (00.30 GMT) a 8,03 kilómetros al sureste de Santa Isabel, municipio de la costa sur de la isla caribeña.

La localización exacta del sismo fue en el punto situado entre la latitud 17.9461 y la longitud -66.3368 a 7 kilómetros de profundidad, sin que provocara aviso, advertencia o vigilancia de tsunami para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes.

El segundo de los sismos se registro a las 21.16 hora local (01.16 GMT) a 9,2 Kilómetros al sureste de Santa Isabel con una magnitud de 2,8.

El punto exacto del epicentro se situó entre la latitud 17,9371 y la longitud -66,3308 a 7 kilómetros de profundidad sin aviso tampoco, advertencia o vigilancia de tsunami.

La alcaldesa de Salinas -municipio situado a unos 10 kilómetros del epicentro de los sismos-, Karilyn Bonilla, informó a través de un comunicado de que este tipo de eventos hacen recordar la importancia que tiene el tener un plan familiar para esta clase de situaciones, aunque no dio detalle de daño alguno registrado en la zona.

“Nuestra recomendación siempre ha sido de prevención, cómo proteger los artículos que puedan caer y provocar lesiones, como libreros, espejos, lámparas de pie, etc. También es importante participar en los simulacro de terremoto. Un buen portal informativo con detalles es www.ShakeOut.org”, añadió.

“Las líneas de teléfonos domésticos de mesa y celulares suelen verse saturados luego de un desastre, así que es posible que necesitemos utilizar mensajes de texto o las redes sociales para comunicarse con amigos y familiares. Se recomienda tener los números importantes anotados en la cartera o billetera en caso de que no se pueda acceder a la lista de contactos de su teléfono”, añadió Bonilla.

El último sismo destacado en Puerto Rico se registró en 1918, cuando un temblor de magnitud 7,3 en el Cañón de la Mona, situado entre la isla y la República Dominicana, causó un tsunami de 6 metros que provocó daños importantes en la costa oeste.

