Dos muertos y 6 heridos en tiroteo durante grabación de vídeo musical en EEUU

Por EFE sábado 28 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Dos personas resultaron muertas y otras seis heridas en un tiroteo ocurrido durante la grabación de un vídeo musical en la noche del viernes en un aparcamiento en Houston (Texas, EE.UU.), informaron este sábado las autoridades, que detallaron que la mayoría de víctimas son jóvenes hispanos.

Entre los heridos se encuentran algunos “en situación muy grave”, explicó Ed González, jefe de policía del condado Harris en una comparecencia ante periodistas.

La mayor parte de las víctimas, agregó, son jóvenes hispanos.

“Se trata de una situación muy grave, es un área residencial y hubo muchos disparos. Tenemos una amplia escena del crimen que abarca diversos bloques”, informó González.

Por ahora, sin embargo, no ofreció detalles acerca de la posible motivación y los autores del tiroteo dado que se trata de una investigación en marcha.

“Había otros vehículos aparcados allí y creemos que estaban rodando algún tipo de vídeo musical cuando, de repente, básicamente fueron emboscados, creemos que por individuos en autos y a pie que dispararon en el aparcamiento”, indicó.

En agosto pasado, 22 personas fueron asesinadas en un centro comercial de la ciudad fronteriza de El Paso, también en Texas, por un joven que quería “matar mexicanos”.

El autor del tiroteo, Patrick Crusius, de 21 años, confesó a la Policía cuando fue detenido que su objetivo era matar mexicanos. De las 22 personas a las que mató, ocho eran del otro lado de la frontera.

Crusius condujo casi diez horas, desde Allen hasta El Paso, para cometer la matanza y luego publicó un manifiesto en internet en el que aseguró que el ataque era una “respuesta a la invasión hispana de Texas”.

