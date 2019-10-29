Dos heridos graves tras un ataque de tiburón en el noreste de Australia

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SIDENEY (Australia).- Dos turistas británicos resultaron heridos de gravedad tras ser atacados por un tiburón en la turística zona de las islas Whitsundays, en el noroeste de Australia, donde el año pasado murió una persona por un incidente similar.

“Un turista ha sido mordido en su pie y otro tiene heridas graves en la parte inferior de la pierna (…) Ambos fueron transportados al hospital” y se encuentran con pronóstico “estable”, apunta el servicio de rescate aéreo “RACQ CQ Rescue” en un comunicado.

Los dos hombres, de entre veinte y treinta años de edad, estaban buceando cuando fueron atacados por el escualo.

Las víctimas se encontraban en un viaje turístico junto a una veintena de personas, a quienes las autoridades locales han ofrecido atención psicológica.

El año pasado, una persona perdió la vida en las Whitsundays al ser atacado por un tiburón mientras la víctima practicaba surf de pala.

Los ataques de tiburón se dan ocasionalmente en Australia, donde habitan unas 180 especies de escualos.

Según estudios de la agencia científica gubernamental CSIRO de principios de 2018, Australia cuenta con unos 2.210 ejemplares adultos de tiburón blanco, considerados como los más peligrosos

