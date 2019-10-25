Dos actrices se enfrentan a Harvey Weinstein en un club de Nueva York

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 25 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NUEVA YORK.- Dos jóvenes actrices protagonizaron un incidente en un club de Nueva York al enfrentarse al productor de cine Harvey Weinstein, a quien llamaron “violador”, según un video que se ha hecho viral.

Weinstein, que a partir del 6 de enero se enfrenta a un juicio acusado de abuso sexual, acudió la noche del jueves a un club neoyorquino que una vez al mes brinda un espacio para que artistas emergentes muestren su talento, conocido como “Actor’s Hour”.

Durante el mismo, una comediante, que estaba en el escenario, hizo notar la presencia de Weinstein, a quien acto seguido llamó “elefante blanco”, expresión utilizada para referirse a una posesión indeseada, y “Freddy Krueger”, personaje de una película de terror.

“No sabía que teníamos que traer nuestro propio spray pimienta y silbatos de violación al ‘Actor’s Hour'”, dijo la comediante, cuyo comentario fue recibido con abucheos, en su mayoría de hombres, y un sonoro “cállate”, según un video que captó ese momento y que fue subido a Instagram.

La actriz dijo a BuzzFeed News que ella había tenido pesadillas sobre Weinstein y que verlo entre el público fue “una pesadilla hecha realidad”.

Entre el público estaba también la joven actriz Zoe Stuckless, quien, aseguró en su cuenta Facebook, al ver que Weisntein reía, aplaudía y bebía, se paró frente a la mesa donde estaba el productor y se enfrentó a él.

“¡¿Nadie va a decir nada?! Me voy a parar a un metro de un violador y ¿nadie va a decir nada?”, gritó Stuckless, según un video que ella subió a su página de Facebook.

Mientras, Weinstein, que estaba acompañado por cuatro mujeres y dos guardaespaldas, permaneció tranquilo, sin ninguna reacción, según puede observarse en las imágenes.

“No se estaba escondiendo. Vino a ver a los jóvenes artistas ser vulnerables en el escenario”, indicó Stuckless en su Facebook, donde contó lo ocurrido en la que considera “la noche más surrealista” de su vida y que fue sacada del club.

Un portavoz del productor dijo al medio especializado en entretenimiento TMZ que Weinstein “había salido con amigos para disfrutar de la música y tratar de encontrar algo de consuelo en su vida que quedó al revés”.

“Esta escena no era necesaria, fue francamente grosera y un ejemplo de cómo el público está aplastando el debido proceso hoy, tratando de eliminarlo también en la sala del tribunal”, señaló además el portavoz, que no fue identificado.

