Dodgers firman a Alex Wood por una temporada y 4 millones de dólares

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020
Alex Wood

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ANGELES (EE.UU.).- El abridor zurdo Alex Wood, que se encontraba como agente libre, aceptó la oferta de los Dodgers de Los Angeles, de un contrato por una temporada y cuatro millones de dólares.

“Volvemos”, tuiteó Wood después de que varios medios de comunicación locales y el “The Athletic” confirmaron el acuerdo alcanzado entre ambas partes.

Wood, que cumplió 29 años el domingo, puede ganar hasta seis millones de dólares si al final de temporada alcanza una serie de incentivos que han sido incluidos en el nuevo acuerdo.

El lanzador zurdo se limitó a solo siete aperturas con los Rojos de Cincinnati la temporada pasada debido a una persistente lesión en la espalda que duró toda la campaña regular y terminó con marca perdedora de 1-3 y efectividad de 5.80.

Wood fue parte del intercambio de diciembre del 2018 cuando los Rojos consiguieron también a los jardineros, el cubano Yasiel Puig, y Matt Kemp de los Dodgers.

Comenzó un entrenamiento de primavera antes de que su espalda se tensara y finalmente lo obligó a entrar en la lista de lesionados durante cuatro meses, y no debutó en la temporada hasta el 28 de julio.

Wood tuvo marca de 9-7 con una efectividad de 3.68 para los Dodgers en 27 aperturas y seis apariciones de relevo en 2018, cuando también fue 1-1 con una efectividad de 5.40 en nueve apariciones de relevista durante la carrera de los Dodgers a la Serie Mundial.

Eso siguió a su mejor año en las mayores, cuando tuvo marca de 16-3 con efectividad de 2.72 en 25 aperturas y dos apariciones en relevos, e hizo su primer equipo All-Star.

Wood Tuvo 151 ponches y 38 bases por bolas en 152 entradas esa misma temporada.

La marca de Wood desde que llegó a las Grandes Ligas es de 53-43 con una efectividad de 3.40 después que fue seleccionado en la segunda ronda de sorteo aficionado del 2012 por los Bravos de Atlanta, con quienes empezó en las mayores a la siguiente temporada.

La rotación de los Dodgers actualmente presenta a Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw y el japonés Kenta Maeda como estelares, mientras que Wood competirá por un lugar junto a Jimmy Nelson, Ross Stripling, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin y el mexicano Julio Urias.

Las incorporaciones de los Dodgers en esta temporada baja han sido lanzadores de bajo costo como el exrelevista de los Atléticos de Oakland, Blake Treinen, Nelson y ahora Wood.

Hasta el momento, el equipo de los Dodgers ha sorprendido por no haber hecho ningún fichaje estrella, aunque siempre se le ha relacionado con la adquisición de varios jugadores importantes que estuvieron en la lista de los agentes libres o en disposición de ser traspasados por sus respectivos equipos.

