Documental “Santo Domingo” abrirá festival internacional de cine en Cap Cana

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El documental “Santo Domingo” del director dominicano-español José Pintor (Pinky) abrirá la primera edición del certamen Cana Dorada International Film Festival, que se celebrará en Cap Cana (este del país) del 16 al 20 de enero.

Así lo comunicaron este lunes los organizadores de la cita en un comunicado, en el que se define a “Santo Domingo” como una gran superproducción de época, de genero documental, que abarca el periodo más polémico y controvertido de la conquista de América, entre 1492 a 1551.

La cinta, con un guion del periodista Huchi Lora y del mismo José Pintor, refleja la importancia de la ciudad primada de América y la defensa de los derechos de los indígenas.

“Para nosotros es un honor que este proyecto sea el seleccionado para dar la bienvenida y abrir este importante festival del Caribe, y que bueno, que sea el primer festival en el que participa y que es un festival que se celebra en nuestro país, y con la participación de importantes invitados de la Industria Internacional”, dijo el director.

Después de películas de gran éxito comercial y de critica como “La Cárcel de la Victoria”, “Sanky Panky”, “Sol y Luna”, “Culpables”, “No hay mas Remedio”, “Mañana no te olvides” y “Hay un país en el Mundo”, el director vuelve a poner en pantalla una producción de gran envergadura que llegará a las salas comerciales a partir de marzo de este año.

Cana Dorada International Film Festival servirá para destacar el importante rol del cine dominicano en la interacción cultural y la construcción de puentes de comunicación y creatividad entre la industria del entretenimiento latinoamericana y las más importantes figuras del mundo cinematográfico de Hollywood.

El objetivo primordial del festival será generar diálogo y oportunidades de nuevos proyectos entre los productores e inversores de la industria cinematográfica, televisiva y plataformas “streaming”.

La empresaria Raquel Flores y el actor Fernando Colunga (cofundador del festival) realizarán la primera edición que tendrá como sede un hotel del polo turístico de Cap Cana con una agenda cargada de estrenos cinematográficos, alfombras rojas y noches de gala con la participación de celebridades internacionales y amantes del cine.

Entre los invitados se encuentran los productores Avi Lerner, Allen Shapiro, Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Cheryl B. Isaacs, Maurice Fadida, Sophie Watts, Darina Pavlova, entre otros.

