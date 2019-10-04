Djokovic se medirá con Goffin en semifinales

Por EFE viernes 4 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Tokio.- El serbio Novak Djokovic, actual número 1 del tenis mundial, venció este viernes al francés Lucas Pouille en los cuartos de final del Abierto de Tokio y se medirá en una de las semifinales del torneo con el belga David Goffin.

Djokovic se impuso a Pouille sin demasiadas dificultades (6-1 y 6-2), lo que le valió el pase para enfrentarse el sábado a Goffin, tercer favorito y 15 en el ránking de la ATP.

El belga se impuso por su parte este viernes por 6-2 y 6-2 al surcoreano Hyeon Chung, quien venía de eliminar en cuartos al croata Marin Cilic, sexto favorito y 30 del mundo, en una de las mayores sorpresas que ha deparado hasta ahora este torneo.

La otra semifinal la disputarán el estadounidense Reilly Opelka y el australiano John Millman, quienes se impusieron respectivamente a los japoneses Yasutaka Uchiyama (6-3 y 6-3) y Taro Daniel (6-4 y 6-0).

El Abierto de Tokio está dotado con 1,9 millones de dólares en premios.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar