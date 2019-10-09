Djokovic cumple en su debut en Shanghái y derrota al canadiense Shapovalov

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019
El serbio Novak Djokovic

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SHANGHÁI (China).- El número uno del tenis mundial, el serbio Novak Djokovic, debutó este miércoles en el Masters 1000 de Shanghái ganando por 6-3 y 6-3 al joven canadiense Denis Shapovalov y continúa su andadura para defender su título de campeón.

Con el reciente título de Tokio en sus bolsillos y aparentemente sin molestias físicas, Djokovic se impuso al número 36 del mundo, de tan solo 20 años, sin complicaciones y ahora se encontrará en octavos con el estadounidense John Isner, 17 del mundo.

Esta era la tercera vez que los jugadores se encontraban, con dos victorias para Djokovic, en el Abierto de Australia y el Masters 1000 de Roma.

Pese a que el canadiense comenzó fuerte y le mantuvo el ritmo fuerte al serbio durante todo el primer set, Shapovalov perdió su saque en el octavo punto, un error que fue suficiente para que el serbio se adjudicara el primer parcial.

Empezó fuerte el segundo set el canadiense, que llegó a tener varias bolas de rotura que no supo aprovechar. El número uno del mundo logró romperle el servicio en dos ocasiones y adjudicarse el partido.

Tras la victoria del año pasado, Djokovic (cuatro veces ganador en Shanghái) solo juega por defender sus puntos (y su liderato en el ránking de la ATP, amenazado por el español Rafael Nadal, que ha sido baja en Shanghái por problemas físicos.

Su próximo rival, el veterano Isner, solo ha logrado vencer al serbio en dos de las 11 veces que se han encontrado. Logró su clasificación a octavos tras ganar este miércoles al francés Lucas Pouille por 7-5 y 6-3.

Djokovic no se enfrentaría al otro gran favorito del torneo, el suizo Roger Federer, hasta una hipotética final el próximo domingo 13 aunque en su cuadro tiene rivales duros como el ruso Daniil Medvedev (4) o el griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (7).

