Disney World inaugura en Orlando su nueva atracción de “Star Wars”

Por El Nuevo Diario miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La atracción “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”, descrita como una experiencia “inmersiva y cinematográfica a gran escala” donde poder sentirse dentro del mundo de “La guerra de las galaxias”, abre sus puertas este jueves en el parque Disney’s Hollywood Studios, en Orlando (EE.UU.).

Bob Chapek, presidente del departamento de Experiencias y Productos de los parques de Disney, la describió como “la atracción más ambiciosa, inmersiva, avanzada y llena de acción” de la historia de estos famosos parques temáticos. “Rompimos todas nuestras reglas al diseñarla”, remarcó.

Según el ejecutivo, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” es la estrella del área “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”, el proyecto más ambicioso de Disney World Resorts de los últimos años, que también incluye la oportunidad de manejar la famosa nave “Millenial Falcon” de Han Solo y que en 2021 contará con el primer hotel temático asentado en universo de La Guerra de las Galaxias.

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” coloca a los visitantes en el campamento de la resistencia Black Spire Outpost en el planeta Batuu, donde los miembros de la resistencia se escondieron tras la batalla de Crait.

Son reclutados para ayudar en la lucha y por un camino donde encuentran el robot BB8, que les enseña un holograma con un mensaje, que deben mantener en secreto de la general Leia Organa, a la que conocemos como la princesa Leia, interpretada por la fallecida Carrie Fisher.

De allí van en un transportador de tamaño real a una nave conocida como Destructor estelar, pilotada por Poe Dameron, que encarna el actor guatemalteco Óscar Issac, donde son atacados y capturados por los malvados stormtroopers.

Los llevan a una nave de la Primera Orden donde “viven una aventura que incluye un enfrentamiento” con Kylo Ren, el malvado de las últimas tres películas de la saga “Star Wars”.

Esta atracción, cuya versión californiana se inaugurará el 17 de enero del 2020 en Disneylandia, dura 15 minutos y sus visitantes pueden ver diferentes naves que aparecen en las famosas películas, incluyendo una flota de tamaño real de combatientes de estrellas X-Wing.

Sobre el hotel, el ejecutivo de Disney explicó a la prensa que se llamará “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” y que comenzará a transportar a los huéspedes a una “galaxia muy lejana” en 2021. La experiencia que dura dos noches consistirá en una “inmersión total” en las historias de la saga creada por George Lucas. 

