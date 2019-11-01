Disfraces y algunos disturbios marcan protestas en Chile en día de Halloween

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Miles de chilenos volvieron a manifestarse este jueves por las calles del país, en esta ocasión luciendo variopintos disfraces con motivo de la celebración de Halloween, en una jornada que tampoco fue ajena a los disturbios y que acabó con la actuación de las fuerzas del orden.

En el que fue el décimo cuarto día de protestas desde que el pasado 18 de octubre estallara en el país una movilización sin precedentes contra la desigualdad de la sociedad, los chilenos se juntaron frente a la sede del Gobierno, el palacio de La Moneda, para mostrar su descontento, hasta que fueron dispersados por la Policía y se concentraron en la céntrica Plaza Italia.

Disfrazados con motivos siniestros, como un diablo con la careta del presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera; de Pikachu con la banda presidencial; de Joker; de V de Vendetta o de payasos, entre muchos otros atuendos, el ambiente festivo reinó entre los manifestantes.

“Constitución o travesura”, rezaba el cartel de una manifestante, parafraseando al clásico “truco o trato” con el que los niños piden caramelos por las casas en la noche de Halloween y en alusión en este caso a un de las demandas de la ciudadanía, una nueva Carta Magna para Chile.

La manifestación de esta jornada estuvo acompañada también por un grupo de motociclistas, que atronaron las avenidas que dan a Plaza Italia con el motor de sus vehículos.

Como suele ser habitual en estas jornadas, las manifestación pacífica de la mayoría de ciudadanos se rompe con algunos focos de disturbios y enfrentamientos con las fuerzas del orden, que acaban haciendo usos de las bombas lacrimógenas y de los carros lanza aguas para dispersar al personal.

La santiaguina Plaza Ñuñoa y la comuna capitalina de San Bernardo, entre muchos otros puntos de la ciudad, fueron también lugares de reunión y de concentración pacífica ciudadana, en reclamo y búsqueda de soluciones sociales para el país, que pasarían, a juicio de las peticiones manifestadas, por una reestructuración profunda de los sistemas de pensiones, salud o educación.

Las mismas estampas de la capital del país se vivieron en otros lugares del país, como Concepción (sur), uno de los puntos donde, además de Santiago y Valparaíso (centro), las protestas tienen más fuerza y acogida por parte de la población.

En esa ciudad tuvo lugar este jueves una marcha multitudinaria y festiva, con muchas personas disfrazadas, que derivó también en trifulcas y enfrentamientos con fuerzas del orden.

Desde el pasado 18 de octubre Chile vive un estallido social sin precedentes con masivas manifestaciones en las calles, así como focos de violencia y disturbios que la semana pasada fueron reprimidos por el Ejército y las fuerzas del orden y que hasta la fecha se han cobrado la vida de al menos 20 personas.

