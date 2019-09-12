Directivos de 145 empresas piden al Senado de EE.UU. actuar frente a armas

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Los directores ejecutivos de 145 empresas solicitaron en una carta enviada este jueves al Senado de Estados Unidos actuar frente a la violencia con armas de fuego en el país, tras las matanzas en agosto de El Paso (Texas) y Dayton (Ohio).

“Instamos al Senado permanecer junto al pueblo estadounidense y tomar medidas sobre la seguridad de las armas aprobando una ley que requiera la comprobación de antecedentes (de los compradores) en todas las ventas de armas”, dijeron los responsables de las compañías.

Entre los firmantes de la carta están los directivos de empresas como Twitter, Uber, Levi Strauss, Yelp, Reddit o Havas Group.

En el texto, recuerdan que cada día 100 estadounidenses son asesinados a disparos y cientos son heridos; y que en las últimas semanas ha habido tiroteos en distintas partes del país.

“Esta es una crisis de salud pública que demanda acción urgente. Como líderes de las compañías más respetadas en EE.UU. y de aquellas con intereses comerciales significativos en Estados Unidos, les escribimos porque tenemos la responsabilidad y obligación de permanecer junto a nuestros empleados, clientes y todos los estadounidenses”, señalaron.

En ese sentido, consideraron que la inacción respecto a la violencia con armas de fuego “es simplemente inaceptable”.

“La violencia con armas en EE.UU. no es inevitable, es prevenible. Hay medidas que el Congreso, puede, debe, adoptar para prevenir y reducir la violencia con armas -agregaron-. Necesitamos que los legisladores apoyen leyes de armas con sentido común que podrían evitar tragedias como estas”.

El tiroteo en El Paso del 3 de agosto pasado, que dejó 22 de muertos en uno de sus grandes almacenes, ocurrió horas antes de otro en una popular zona de ocio de la localidad de Dayton (Ohio), que se saldó con nueve muertos.

Luego, el 31 de agosto, siete personas fallecieron y 25 fueron heridas en Odessa (Texas) en otro tiroteo, cuyo autor fue abatido por la Policía.

Esos ataques han revitalizado el debate por la necesidad de endurecer el control de armas en EE.UU., donde el Congreso lleva más de dos décadas sin aprobar una ley que limite significativamente la posesión de armas, en parte debido a la influencia de la poderosa Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA).

