Dirección General de Migración deporta 895 indocumentados haitianos

Por EFE miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección General de Migración (DGM) informó hoy de la deportación de 895 nacionales haitianos indocumentados durante los operativos de interdicción migratoria que se realizaron del 23 al 27 de septiembre.

“Tenemos un registro de todos los haitianos dentro del plan de regulación, el que no cuente con un documento válido es automáticamente deportado”, dijo a Efe un vocero de la DGM, refiriéndose al Plan Nacional de Regularización de extranjeros (PNRE) y la Ley 169-14 de naturalización de personas de ascendencia haitiana.

Según el informe, de los 1,093 detenidos, 895 se encontraban en “situación irregular” por lo que fueron trasladados hacia su país a través de los puntos fronterizos de Dajabón y Elías Piña, produciéndose el mayor número de deportados en las provincias de Santo Domingo, Valverde y el Distrito Nacional.

En Santo Domingo (municipios Este, Norte y Oeste) se detuvieron a 244 nacionales haitianos; 124 en Valverde y 122 en el Distrito Nacional, seguido de Puerto Plata, con 115; Santiago de los Caballeros, con 103; Montecristi y La Altagracia, con 89 cada una; 83 en La Vega; 77 en Azua y 48 en Maria Trinidad Sánchez.

“En cualquier lugar donde hay sospecha sobre tránsito ilegal de personas se realizan operativos aleatorios de depuración”, continuó el representante de la DGM sobre el operativo desarrollado en conjunto con efectivos del Ejército, Armada y Fuerza Aérea, la Policía Nacional, y el Cuerpo Especializado de Seguridad Turística (CESTUR) de la República Dominicana.

El 27 de septiembre las autoridades castrenses dominicanas dispusieron reforzar la frontera que les separa de Haití ante los violentos disturbios que se han venido registrando desde el pasado 16 de septiembre en ese país debido a la escasez de combustibles y en reclamo de la renuncia del presidente haitiano, Jovenel Moise.

Sin embargo, la DGM advirtió de que mantendrá los operativos de interdicción migratoria en todo el territorio nacional para contrarrestar la inmigración ilegal, así como detener, para fines de deportación a los nacionales haitianos indocumentados, respetando la dignidad y los derechos humanos de las personas.

