Diputados se comprometen a aumentar el presupuesto de la UASD en 600 millones

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Comisión Bicameral que estudia el proyecto de Ley de Presupuesto General del Estado para el año 2020 se comprometió a gestionar un aumento de unos 600 millones de pesos el presupuesto de la Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD), de modo que el próximos años dispondría de 10,000 millones.

Así se o comunicaron este lunes a la rectora de la institución, Emma Polanco, quien viene reclamando que un 5 % del presupuesto se destine a la casa de altos estudios, de acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa de la Cámara de Diputados.

Polanco manifestó que en la actualidad la UASD recibe una asignación del gobierno por un monto de 8,681.5 millones que unidos a los (fondos) que genera la universidad de manera interna suma un total de 9,486.2 millones” cantidad insuficiente para afrontar un déficit operativo acumulado de 4,000 millones”.

Es por tales razones que la rectora está solicitando un incremento de 7,207.5 millones de pesos de pesos, de manera que, sumados a los ingresos internos el proyecto, el presupuesto ascienda a 16,890.7 millones de pesos.

Según los datos de la facultad, solo en la sede central de la UASD se están diseñando al menos 30 proyectos de desarrollo para el año próximo, que precisarán de una inversión estimada de 5,632.6 millones de pesos.

