Diputados avalan ley que termina con el fuero presidencial en México

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- La Cámara de Diputados de México aprobó este martes, con cambios a la minuta que le envío el Senado, la reforma constitucional que termina con el fuero del presidente de la República, que ahora podrá ser acusado de delitos como corrupción y los de carácter electoral.

La iniciativa, que reforma los artículos 108 y 111 de la Constitución Mexicana, fue aprobada en el pleno por 420 votos a favor, 29 en contra y 5 abstenciones y devuelta al Senado para su análisis y posible ratificación, informaron fuentes legislativas.

El artículo 108 de la Constitución establecía en que el titular del Ejecutivo solo podía ser acusado de traición a la patria y delitos graves del orden común y tras la reforma señala que podrá ser acusado y procesado penalmente por actos de corrupción y delitos electorales.

Además de estos delitos, la reforma precisa que el presidente de México podrá ser acusado de delincuencia organizada, homicidio doloso, violación, secuestro, trata de personas y delitos cometidos con medios violentos como armas y explosivos.

Asimismo, delitos graves que determine la ley en contra de la seguridad de la nación (genocidio, financiamiento a organizaciones terroristas, bloqueo de actividades de inteligencia, entre otros), del libre desarrollo de la personalidad (por ejemplo, corrupción de menores de edad, turismo sexual en contra de menores de edad) y de la salud (narcotráfico), detalló la Cámara en un comunicado.

El Senado aprobó la reforma el pasado 26 de marzo y la envió a la Cámara de Diputados, que la modificó para retirar el señalamiento de que los miembros del Congreso de la Unión también podían ser acusados de los mismos delitos.

La modificación se dio porque se advirtió “una discordancia entre el texto de la reforma al artículo 108 constitucional y el espíritu de la propuesta originalmente plasmada en la iniciativa del Ejecutivo”, dijo la diputada Miroslava Carrillo, del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena).

Esta iniciativa que elimina el fuero presidencial fue turnada al Congreso por el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, en diciembre pasado, pocos días después de que asumió la titularidad del Ejecutivo para el periodo 2018-2024.

Desde la promulgación de la Constitución mexicana en 1917, el jefe del Estado mexicano solo podía ser juzgado por “el delito de traición a la patria”.

