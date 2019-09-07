Diego Luna: “Hemos normalizado esta violencia” en México

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Querétaro (México).- El actor mexicano Diego Luna afirmó este viernes que se ha “normalizado la violencia” en su país en asuntos como la desaparición de personas durante su presentación en el Hay Festival, en la ciudad de Querétaro, centro de México.

Al presentarse en el Teatro de la República de Querétaro con su plataforma “El día después” -en el marco del Hay Festival-, Luna señaló como fundamental la participación de los ciudadanos para transformar la realidad del país.

Reconocido activista social, Luna habló de “Sin tregua, el primer cortometraje de su plataforma que aborda las historias de las madres con hijos que han desaparecido y la falta de respuesta del Gobierno mexicano.

“El primer tema que escogimos fue la desaparición de personas, que en este país los números son brutalmente alarmantes, y hemos normalizado esta violencia, este dolor”, apuntó.

Puntualizó que si se piensa en que hay 40.000 desaparecidos registrados oficialmente en México también se debe considerar que cada uno “tenía padre, madre, hermanos, primos, amigos”, por lo que la cifra de víctimas es mayor.

Luna consideró importante la participación social al referir que las historias que se ha encontrado en este tema lo han impulsado a mantener su activismo y a invitar a que otras personas se sumen a estas causas.

“De verdad los invito a que de alguna forma se involucren porque el trabajo de todas estas organizaciones es el que hace realmente México lo que es o por lo menos lo que nos hace quedarnos aquí. Hay una cantidad de historias que son motivación pura para seguir adelante en esta realidad que parece tan dolorosa”, agregó.

El Hay Festival, que arrancó el jueves, reúne a más de 110 reconocidos escritores, músicos, ilustradores, pensadores, científicos y políticos como el expresidente colombiano Juan Manuel Santos.

A lo largo de cuatro jornadas, Querétaro se convertirá en la capital de las letras y la cultura.

En la rama musical, el rapero estadounidense U-God, miembro del colectivo musical Wu-Tang Clan conversará con el escritor Carlos Velázquez y ofrecerá un concierto.

Asimismo, estarán presentes Santiago Auserón (España), filósofo y vocalista de los añorados Radio Futura, y el británico Lol Tolhurst, exmiembro fundador de The Cure.

También habrá espacio para el séptimo arte con la presentación de las películas “L’accabadora” (Italia), “El día que vendrá” (Reino Unido) y el documental “The Code”, presentado por el jurista español Baltasar Garzón.

