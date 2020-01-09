Dictan tres meses de prisión preventiva contra hombre que mató a otro en Año Nuevo

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 9 de enero, 2020
Foto: Fuente externa.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Juzgado de la Instrucción del Distrito Judicial de Hermanas Mirabal dictó tres meses de prisión preventiva contra un hombre acusado asesinar a otro en el día de Año Nuevo en el sector Los Mangos, del municipio de Salcedo, según informó este jueves la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR).

Según un comunicado de la institución, en la tarde del pasado 1 de enero, Wilkins Antonio Ortiz Taveras, alias (Bebe), le propinó un disparo en el pecho a Gustavo Núñez Paulino, mientras este caminaba junto a su esposa por una calle del referido sector, provocando su muerte.

Por el delito, el Ministerio Público ordenó que Ortiz Taveras cumpla la medida preventiva en la cárcel pública Juana Núñez de Salcedo.

El Ministerio Público calificó el hecho de criminal, en violación de varios artículos del Código Penal Dominicano, así como de la Ley sobre Armas, Municiones y Materiales Relacionados, en perjuicio de la esposa del occiso, Beatriz Polanco.

