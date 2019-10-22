Dictan prisión preventiva a presunto violador sexual de adolescente de 14 años

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 22 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Oficina de Servicios de Atención Permanente de Santo Domingo Oeste dictó tres meses de prisión preventiva contra un hombre acusado de violar sexualmente a una menor, de 14 años de edad, en un hecho ocurrido en septiembre pasado en esta localidad.

La medida cautelar fue impuesta a José Bienvenido Cross Suárez (alías Joselito), quien deberá cumplir la prisión preventiva en la Penitenciaría Nacional de La Victoria, informó la Procuraduría en un comunicado.

De acuerdo con la instancia elaborada por el Ministerio Público, la madre de la menor se presentó en la Unidad de Atención Integral a Víctimas de Violencia de Género, Intrafamiliar y Delitos Sexuales para denunciar que su hija había salido en compañía de Cross Suárez el pasado 29 de septiembre y que regresó al día siguiente con un golpe en el ojo y sin recordar lo acontecido la víspera.

Conforme a la investigación preliminar hecha por el Ministerio Público, la menor fue violada sexualmente la madrugada del 30 de septiembre en una piscina ubicada en el barrio San Juan del sector Las Palmas, en Santo Domingo Oeste.

La medida cautelar fue impuesta por la presunta violación del Código Penal Dominicano y del Código para la Protección y los Derechos Fundamentales de los Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes en perjuicio de la víctima.

