Dictan prisión contra otro de los implicados en la red de César el Abusador

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El juez de la Oficina de Atención Permanente del Distrito Nacional, José Alejandro Vargas, dictó este viernes tres meses de prisión preventiva contra Rodolfo Cedeño Ureña, imputado por pertenecer a la red de narcotráfico y lavado de activos que dirigía el prófugo César Emilio Peralta.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, Cedeño Ureña, también conocido como el Comandante, es sospechoso de blanquear grandes sumas de dinero de Peralta a través de la Casa de Cambio Cedeño, de su propiedad, y que, supuestamente opera de manera irregular.

El Ministerio Público había solicitado en su contra 18 meses de prisión preventiva.

Un total de 16 personas cumplen distintas medidas de coerción por su presunta vinculación con esta red liderada por César Emilio Peralta, conocido como Cesar el Abusador, y que, según el Gobierno de Estados Unidos, envió “toneladas de cocaína y cantidades significativas de opioides” hacia ese país, Puerto Rico y Europa.

Entre los que guardan prisión preventiva figuran la pareja del prófugo, Marisol Franco, quien, de acuerdo con el Ministerio Público, adquirió bienes muebles e inmuebles que superan los 25 millones de pesos, los cuales no puede justificar.

La banda también es sospechosa de usar la red de discotecas propiedad de Peralta para lavar el dinero obtenido del narcotráfico, además de usar esos locales para el tráfico de mujeres procedentes de Venezuela y Colombia.

