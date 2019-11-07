Dicrim detuvo a 96 personas por violencia intrafamiliar entre enero y octubre

Por EFE jueves 7 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Un total de 96 personas fueron detenidas del 31 de enero a octubre de este año acusadas de violencia de género, una de ellas, en el mismo momento de la agresión, informó este jueves la Dirección Central de Investigación (Dicrim) de la Policía Nacional.

Este número de sometimientos a nivel nacional está contenido en un resumen estadístico de las acciones llevadas a cabo por Dicrim en los primeros diez meses del 2019, señala un comunicado de la institución.

Asimismo, el reporte indica que durante el mismo período fueron capturados 802 prófugos de la justicia, período en el cual sometió a 2,494 personas por distintos delitos.

De la cifra anterior, 1,131 hombres fueron detenidos en el gran Santo Domingo y 1,363 en el resto del territorio nacional; en dichos operativos se incautaron además 79 pistolas, 12 revólveres, 6 escopetas, 14 armas de fabricación artesanal y 60 armas punzo cortantes.

Del mismo modo, Dicrim ocupó 75 vehículos de cuatro ruedas y recuperó 64 que habían sido reportados como robados; por falta de documentos, retuvo también 4,404 motocicletas.

Del total de detenidos, a 761 le fue dictada prisión preventiva, a 358 le fue impuesta una garantía económica, a 223 presentación periódica, a 359 se le impuso un acuerdo entre las partes, a 462 libertad pura y simple y 333 están pendientes de medidas de coerción.

En 2018, la Fiscalía del Distrito Nacional recibió 4,502 denuncias de violencia de género, intrafamiliar y de delitos sexuales, un 39 % correspondieron a casos de violencia de género, un 52 % a crímenes de índole doméstica y el 9 % restante a violación sexual.

Entre 2017-2019, la Procuraduría General de la República registró 247 feminicidios, de los que más de cien se registraron entre enero y septiembre del año en curso y, de estos, 59 fueron clasificados como “íntimos”, es decir, perpetrados por sus parejas o exparejas.

