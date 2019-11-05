DiCaprio y Schwarzenegger lanzan 500 proyectos para descarbonizar el planeta

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio y Arnold Schwarzenegger

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Organizaciones ambientalistas fundadas por los actores Arnold Schwarzenegger y Leonardo DiCaprio y la coalición Ciudades Capitales Frente al Cambio Climático (CC35) emprenderán en Latinoamérica unos 500 proyectos para “la descarbonización del planeta” con un presupuesto de más de 5.000 millones de dólares.

“Este movimiento histórico, de foco local e impacto global, responde a un tema clave para América Latina y el Caribe: nuevos mecanismos financieros frente al cambio climático”, señaló este martes a Efe el secretario general de CC35, Sebastián Navarro.

La iniciativa coincide con el reciente anuncio del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, que ha iniciado el proceso formal para retirar al país del Acuerdo de París.

El tratado, que es el mayor pacto vinculante frente a la crisis climática y que establece un plan de acción mundial para limitar el calentamiento global, insta a los gobiernos, entre otras medidas, a mantener la temperatura media mundial por debajo de los dos grados con respecto a los niveles preindustriales.

Frente a este desafío, la coalición tiene el objetivo de “sentar las bases hacia la descarbonización mediante nuevos mecanismos financieros”, y financiará proyectos innovadores basados en energía renovable, eficiencia energética, movilidad, construcción, tratamiento de aguas o gestión de residuos.

Según Navarro, la misión de esta organización “es conectar a las ciudades con grandes cantidades de recursos” para que impulsen el desarrollo verde y se unan en “una lucha que va más allá de cualquier color político”.

CC35 es una coalición formada por las autoridades de las ciudades capitales de las Américas y funcionará como una aceleradora de proyectos subnacionales.

En el marco de la próxima cumbre del clima de la ONU (COP25), que se celebrará en España en diciembre, CC35 buscará dar inicio oficial a la iniciativa.

Mediante la Fundación Leonardo DiCaprio, el actor se ha posicionado en los últimos tiempos como un acérrimo defensor del planeta ante el cambio climático, al considerarlo “la amenaza más urgente a la que se enfrenta el ser humano”, como lo dijo durante la ceremonia de los premios Óscar.

Más recientemente, el actor se reunió con la activista de 16 años Greta Thunberg en Los Ángeles y elogió la labor de la joven a través de Instagram, en la que la tildó de “haberse convertido en la líder de nuestro tiempo”.

Schwarzenegger, exgobernador de California y fundador de la organización global R20, también se unió a este proyecto de la CC35, que pondrá los recursos en manos de empresas privadas dispuestas a ejecutar los innovadores proyectos de entre 5 y 50 millones de dólares.

Cada uno deberá estar en alguno de los siguientes tópicos: Energía Renovable, Eficiencia Energética, E-Movilidad, Eco-construcción con estándar passivhaus (casa pasivas), tratamiento de aguas y gestión de residuos con impacto en las ciudades.

