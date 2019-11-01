Deuda de EEUU supera 23 billones de dólares, la cota más alta en la historia

Por EFE viernes 1 de noviembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La deuda del Gobierno federal de Estados Unidos superó por primera vez en su historia los 23 billones de dólares, según cifras difundidas este viernes por el Departamento de Tesoro estadounidense.

El total de la deuda pública se situó en 23.008.410.000.000 dólares el 31 de octubre de 2019, detalló el Tesoro en un comunicado.

Según la publicación The Hill, la deuda ha crecido cerca de un 16 % desde que el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, llegó al poder en enero de 2017, cuando se situaba en 19,9 billones de dólares.

The Hill recordó que la deuda estadounidense superó los 22 billones de dólares por primera vez hace diez meses.

El viernes pasado, el Departamento de Estado reveló que el déficit presupuestario de Estados Unidos se disparó un 26 % en el año fiscal 2019 (septiembre 2018 – octubre de 2019) hasta rozar el billón de dólares (984.000 millones), la cifra más alta en siete años.

El desequilibrio fiscal como porcentaje del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) pasó del 3,8 % en 2018 a 4,6 % este año.

En 2017 el desequilibrio presupuestario fue de 666.000 millones de dólares, y el pasado año ascendió a 779.000 millones de dólares.

Durante la campaña electoral, el actual mandatario republicano criticó de manera reiterada el déficit de su predecesor, el demócrata Barack Obama (2009-2017). Sin embargo, tras los tres primeros años de mandato de Trump, el déficit de EE.UU. se ha elevado casi un 50 %.

El récord del déficit se alcanzó en 2009 con 1,4 billones de dólares en plena crisis económica tras el estallido de la burbuja financiera y en medio del multimillonario estímulo fiscal aportado por el Gobierno de Obama para reflotar la economía.

Un acuerdo presupuestario alcanzado a mediados de este año entre el Congreso y el Ejecutivo elevó en 320.000 millones de dólares la capacidad de gasto del Gobierno y eliminó el techo de la deuda hasta el 31 de julio de 2021, después de las elecciones de 2020.

