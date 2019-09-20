Detienen a presunto asesino de fotógrafo mexicano colaborador de “Roma”

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Miguel Ángel “N” fue detenido este viernes como presunto responsable del homicidio el pasado 12 de septiembre en la costera ciudad mexicana de Acapulco, en el sureño estado de Guerrero, del fotógrafo Erick Castillo, colaborador de la película “Roma”, informó la fiscalía del estado.

La detención ocurrió después de que el probable responsable tuviera un enfrentamiento con agentes de esta fiscalía, sin que ninguno de ellos resultara herido, logrando incautarle una camioneta con reporte de robo, un arma de fuego, casquillos y varios kilogramos de marihuana, explicó la fiscalía del estado de Guerrero en un boletín.

Cuando fue detenido, Miguel Ángel “N” llevaba un arma de fuego que, tras realizar los peritajes de balísticas forense, se determinó que el casquillo de bala coincidía con los casquillos encontrados en el lugar del crimen.

“Es de resaltar que el probable responsable, de nombre Miguel Ángel “N” y otras personas, se encuentran relacionadas en por lo menos cinco carpetas de investigación, todas por el delito de robo de vehículo con violencia”, apuntó la fiscalía.

La hermana de la víctima, Leticia, explicó a Efe que la noticia de la detención les cayó “por sorpresa” y reveló que se reunirán con la fiscalía para “saber qué es lo que pasó y si esta persona es la responsable”.

Leticia dijo que la relación del crimen con una banda de robo de vehículos “no era la versión de la familia”, sino que creían que el móvil del asesinato estaba vinculado con la relación de Erick con los medios de comunicación.

Sin embargo, dijo que esperarán a conocer los resultados de la investigación y deseó que pronto se haga justicia por el asesinato de su hermano.

El director de fotografía mexicano Erick Castillo, cinematógrafo de Discovery Channel, fue asesinado el miércoles 12 de septiembre por la noche durante un aparente asalto en Acapulco.

Castillo, quien pasaba unas vacaciones con su esposa en ese balneario de la costa sur de México, recibió un disparo en la cabeza junto a una tienda de la Zona Diamante del puerto, a unos dos kilómetros de donde se hospedaban.

Tras el ataque mortal, la esposa de la víctima, la también fotógrafa Estefanía Carpio, dijo a las autoridades que habían estacionado su vehículo frente a la tienda cuando varias personas se acercaron y le dispararon a su marido.

Desde el momento de los hechos, la fiscalía del estado, a través de peritos y agentes ministeriales, “realizaron las diligencias correspondientes y de inmediato implementaron un operativo de búsqueda de los responsables del crimen”, detalló el fiscal estatal de Guerrero, Jorge Zuriel, en rueda de prensa.

Erick fue director y socio fundador de Cronos Pictures, además de fotógrafo de cine, de publicidad y de documentales con Discovery Channel y NatGeo. Dentro de sus últimos proyectos se encontraba una colaboración en el oscarizado filme “Roma”, de Alfonso Cuarón.

Sobre el móvil del crimen, la Fiscalía dijo haber abierto una investigación por el delito de homicidio por arma de fuego sin pronunciarse acerca de si la muerte de Castillo tuvo que ver con su trabajo.

Desde que Andrés Manuel López Obrador asumió la presidencia de México, el pasado 1 de diciembre, han ocurrido en este país once asesinatos contra periodistas, mientras que se registraron 47 durante el mandato de su antecesor, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

Esta semana, la organización Artículo 19 dio a conocer un estudio donde refleja que dentro de los primeros seis meses del año se han registrado 249 agresiones a periodistas.

