Detienen a iraní con armas y dinero en Palm Beach, la ciudad de Mar-a-Lago

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La policía de Palm Beach, la ciudad del sureste de Florida donde está Mar-a-Lago, la residencia del presidente Donald Trump, detuvo este viernes a un iraní con un machete, una piqueta y dos cuchillos, además de 22.000 dólares en efectivo, informaron medios locales.

El detenido es Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh de acuerdo con su pasaporte y estaba en uno de los puentes que conecta la isla de Palm Beach con West Palm Beach, en el continente, cuando la policía le interceptó como sospechoso y al registrarlo encontraron las armas y el dinero, según el medio digital My Palm Beach Post.

Al mismo tiempo, según el canal televisivo WPTV, la policía descubrió que el detenido tenía un automóvil estacionado en el aeropuerto internacional de Palm Beach y lo remolcó a instalaciones policiales.

Las autoridades policiales de Palm Beach contactaron con el FBI que está investigando el caso, de acuerdo con ese canal.

Por ahora, no existe más información sobre esta detención.

El puente donde fue detenido el iraní, el Flagler Memorial, está bastante alejado de Mar-a-Lago, que está al sur de la isla de Palm Beach, y la policía no ha hecho mención alguna a la residencia de Trump en sus comentarios sobre el caso.

Estados Unidos e Irán viven un momento de gran tensión después de que el general iraní Qasem Soleimaní fuera blanco de un ataque estadounidense en Bagdad que le costó la vida el pasado 3 de enero.

Las autoridades iraníes prometieron represalias por el asesinato del general, que, según el presidente Donald Trump estaba planeando atentados contra cuatro embajadas de EE.UU.

El pasado miércoles Irán atacó con misiles balísticos dos bases que albergan tropas estadounidenses en Irak.

Los ataques no ocasionaron víctimas y los daños materiales fueron “mínimos”, según indicó Trump.

En medio de la tensión, un avión ucraniano se estrelló el pasado día 8 al sur de Teherán y las 176 personas a bordo murieron, un accidente que ha sido atribuido por EE.UU. y algunos de sus aliados al lanzamiento, posiblemente por error, de un misil por parte de los sistemas de defensa aérea iraníes.

Las autoridades de Teherán han rechazado categóricamente que la causa del accidente fuera esa.

Trump dio luz verde hoy a sanciones económicas adicionales contra Irán, que incluyen a altos cargos del régimen y a la industria metalúrgica.

