Detienen a exdiputada paraguaya en EEUU acusada de blanqueo de dinero

Por EFE viernes 22 de noviembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Las fuerzas de seguridad estadounidenses detuvieron este viernes a la exdiputada y periodista paraguaya Cynthia Elizabeth Tarrago Diaz junto a su marido Raymon Va, acusados de blanquear un dinero que fue ofrecido por dos agentes encubiertos del FBI que se presentaron como narcotraficantes.

Según un comunicado de la Fiscalía del estado de Nueva Jersey difundido este viernes, el FBI arrestó a Tarrago y Va “después de que llegaran (al aeropuerto de) Newark en el marco de sus actividades ilegales para el blanqueo de capital”.

La nota de la Fiscalía indicó que también ha sido imputado Rodrigo Alvarenga Paredes por “conspiración para blanquear dinero”, quien se encuentra en Paraguay.

La legislación estadounidense determina una pena máxima de 20 años de prisión por lavado de dinero y una multa de hasta 500.000 dólares.

“Tarrago, una exlegisladora de Paraguay, se ofreció descaradamente a lavar el producto del tráfico internacional de drogas e incluso llegó al extremo de ofrecer traficar con cocaína ella misma”, aseguró el fiscal Craig Carpenito, citado en la nota.

La Fiscalía asegura que Tarrago, de 40 años, y que recientemente mostró su intención de presentarse a las elecciones a la alcaldía de Asunción, aceptó, junto a su marido, recibir dos millones de dólares de dos agentes encubiertos que se presentaron como narcotraficantes.

“Creyendo que el dinero provenía del tráfico ilegal de narcóticos, blanquearon los fondos a través de una red internacional de cuentas para disfrazar su origen ilegal”, apunta la nota.

El comunicado precisa que los sospechosos aceptaron 800.000 dólares ofrecidos como señuelo y que viajaron en múltiples ocasiones a Florida y Nueva Jersey para lavar los fondos y posteriormente enviarlos a una cuenta de los falsos traficantes.

“En múltiples ocasiones durante las reuniones de Tarrago y Va con los supuestos traficantes de drogas, Tarrago les ofreció ayuda para procurarles grandes cantidades de cocaína desde Paraguay a un precio muy bajo”, agregó el escrito.

La Fiscalía explicó que la operación encubierta se llevó a cabo como parte de una investigación de una red de blanqueo de dinero, durante la que se destapó que Alvarenga, que trabaja en una compañía de cambio de divisas en Praguay, coordinaba el lavado de dinero que le proveían Tarrago y Va.

