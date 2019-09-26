Detienen a dos menores en España por paliza viral en un colegio

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- Dos menores de 14 años fueron detenidas este jueves por la Policía Nacional española por dar una paliza a una compañera en un instituto de enseñanza media en Madrid, una agresión grabada en vídeo y que se viralizó en redes sociales.

Además, los agentes identificaron a otra menor como autora y difusora de la grabación.

El suceso ocurrió el pasado lunes a las puertas de un instituto de Madrid, cuando un grupo de unos 15 menores acudió a esperar a la víctima.

Mientras las dos detenidas agredían a la víctima, que sufrió entre otras lesiones una fractura de la nariz por la que tendrá que ser operada, los demás hicieron un círculo en torno al ataque y una lo grabó y difundió con su teléfono.

La estudiante atacada había sido compañera del grupo de agresores el curso pasado y este año había cambiado de centro educativo. Los agresores la fueron a buscar a su nuevo instituto y la atacaron a las puertas del centro.

Hace dos semanas, el grupo ya intentó agredir a su víctima, pero entonces los padres de la menor lo impidieron.

Por ello, las autoridades consideran el asunto como un caso de acoso escolar.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar