Detienen a 186 haitianos que trataron de llegar ilegalmente a Bahamas

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Las fuerzas de seguridad de Bahamas informaron este lunes que detuvieron el sábado pasado a 186 haitianos que trataron de entrar ilegalmente al archipiélago atlántico.

Las detenciones fueron realizadas por agentes de Bahamas y las Islas Turcas y Caicos, informó este lunes la Real Fuerza de Defensa de las Bahamas (RBDF, en inglés).

Tras las detenciones, la RBDF afirmó estar “preocupada” por la llegada de inmigrantes indocumentados por la costa sur del archipiélago durante los pasados dos meses, por lo que reforzarán sus controles de inmigración en esa zona.

Según las autoridades, los 186 haitianos fueron detenidos en la mañana del pasado sábado durante un operativo dirigido por el RBDF y por la Operación Bahamas Islas Turcos y Caicos (OPBAT, en inglés).

El OPBAT se compone de un tratado tripartita entre Estados Unidos, Bahamas y las Islas Turcos y Caicos.

De acuerdo con el RBDF, un helicóptero de la OPBAT localizó una embarcación de 30 pies (10 metros) de eslora a 24 millas náuticas de Little Inagua, isla remota al norte de Haití, con una cantidad indeterminada de personas a bordo.

Según las autoridades, fue el barco HMBS Bahamas el que llegó primero a la escena y pidió permiso a la Oficina de Asuntos Exteriores de las Islas Turcos y Caicos para asistir en el traslado de los inmigrantes de la insegura nave, según establece el Convenio Internacional para la Seguridad de la Vida en el Mar.

Del grupo de 186 haitianos, 101 de ellos serían transportados por el HMBS Bahamas a la localidad de Mathew Town, en Inagua, para ser debidamente procesados por las autoridades de inmigración.

El resto del grupo fue trasladado a una embarcación de la Guardia Costera estadounidense.

Posteriormente, la agencia estadounidense trasladará a los detenidos a las autoridades de las Islas Turcos y Caicos.

Ante la invasión de inmigrantes específicamente en los pasados dos meses, la RBDF sostuvo que ha implementado medidas para enfrentar amenazas y desafíos en la entrada de inmigrantes desde Haití.

Según dijo la RBDF, la irrupción de los inmigrantes haitianos a las costas bahamenses en esta época, se debe a que vientos del sureste hacen más favorable movilizarse desde el Caribe hacia el Atlántico.

“La RBDF se mantiene activamente analizando y monitorizando cambios en las tendencias y patrones de movimientos ilícitos que se esperan que ocurran y por lo que nosotros debemos anticipar, adaptar y ajustar pro-activamente”, agregó.

